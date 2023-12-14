Watch CBS News
PFAS Action Act introduced by Michigan Rep. Dingell, others

WASHINGTON (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new push in Congress to protect people from PFAS

Known as forever chemicals, which are toxic, and have been detected in drinking water across the country, including here in Michigan.

Michigan Representative Debbie Dingell is one of more than a dozen legislators introducing the PFAS Action Act.

It would create a national drinking water standard for PFAS by limiting how much PFAS can be discharged into the environment, and speed up the process of designating similar chemicals as hazardous, according to a press release.

The bill would set aside $200 million per year to help treat water contaminated with PFAS.

