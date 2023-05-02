Petition nearing 2,000 signatures opposing removal of honors classes in Troy school district

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Parents are readying for an opportunity to voice curriculum concerns in Troy Public Schools' Tuesday evening.

A petition garnered more than 1,700 virtual signatures so far that says the district is attempting a "misguided attempt at equity" by removing middle school honors math classes. Parents are concerned the removal of honors courses will become a trend, eliminating them from the curriculum completely.

"You really should give this more personalized education to fit everybody's strengths and interests and offer them and challenge them. And that we don't see in removing honors. We feel the choice to do it is doing a disservice," said Yawen Li, a mother with two sons in the district.

Li says she would like to hear more input from experts and the community on whom this will impact students.

Tuesday at 6 p.m., a schoolboard workshop is scheduled at the Troy School District Administration Building where parents of students in the district plan to come voice their concerns.