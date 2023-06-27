Pepsi unveils new "Colachup" condiment

(CBS DETROIT) - The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and Pepsi has you covered with a new condiment -- the "Pepsi Colachup."

The company announced on Tuesday that it released a limited-edition Pepsi-infused sauce that will hit select baseball stadiums next week, including in Detroit.

The sauce, which is described as "sweet" and "salty," will be available on July 4 at Comerica Park, Chase Field in Arizona, Yankee Stadium in New York, and Target Field in Minnesota, according to a press release from PepsiCo. In Detroit, you can find a sampling cart near Section 139, the company says.

The Tigers will take on the Oakland Athletics that day.

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting, in a press release. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics."

The company says the sauce is part of the "Better With Pepsi" creative campaign, which launched in 2021. The company partnered with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting to develop the sauce.

Jenny Danzi, senior director of Pepsi TM, says the "unapologetically mouthwatering creation" was invented to show how well hot dogs and Pepsi can go together.

"Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favorite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too," Danzi said in the release. "We're thrilled to elevate this unparalleled pairing and build off our #BetterWithPepsi campaigns of past summers when we proved that pizza and burgers go #BetterWithPepsi."