People struggle to clear out snow and ice after winter storm

(CBS DETROIT) - As people recovered from the winter storm, Saturday was about clearing out the snow and ice.

In the freezing cold, Mike Golematis was clearing the snow and ice off of his car.

"It's not fun," Golematis said. "It's rough and I don't have an ice scraper so I'm borrowing a shovel."

Just a couple blocks over, Paula Mullan and her grandson were tackling their walkway.

"I don't have a snowblower. I never have, probably never will," Mullan said. She said the biggest challenge for her was breaking up the ice that had formed.

David Fitrakis fired up his snowblower. He said it helped a lot because he had a lot of snow to clear out.

"I spent about almost two hours over at my 80-year-old neighbor's house helping get her cleaned out," Fitrakis said.

Now he and his wife are just trying to get theirs done and hoping for the best this winter weather season.

"Hopefully we just dig out and help each other and we don't lose no power like we have been and we just go from there," Fitrakis said.

It didn't seem to matter what tools you used, digging out was hard work.