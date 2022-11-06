People grab up Powerball tickets as jackpot swells to $1.6 billion

People grab up Powerball tickets as the jackpot swells to $1.6 billion AJ Walker

Eventually, somebody's got to win the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. The second-largest Powerball jackpot in history has people taking their shot at a lucky ticket.

"We need a winning ticket for Detroit, somebody needs to win," said Robert Stewart as he purchased several Powerball tickets.

A Powerball ticket is just two dollars, for a dollar more, you add the power play, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes by 2, 3, 4, 5 or 10 times.