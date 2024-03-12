Penn State Nittany Lions face Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten Tournament

Michigan Wolverines (8-23, 3-17 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Nittany Lions (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE

Penn State and Michigan play in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions are 9-11 against Big Ten opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Penn State ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 12.8 assists per game, led by Adrian Baldwin Jr., averaging 6.0.

The Wolverines are 3-17 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan ranks third in the Big Ten, shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

Penn State's average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Michigan allows. Michigan averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Penn State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS

Baldwin is averaging 14.3 points, six assists and 2.7 steals for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 11.5 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Dug McDaniel is averaging 16.6 points and 4.6 assists for the Wolverines. Terrance Williams II is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES

Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 1-9, averaging 64.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.