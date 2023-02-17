Serial peeping Tom arrested after incidents in Warren, Eastpointe & Oak Park

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Warren Police Department arrested a Detroit man in connection to eight peeping tom incidents.

The suspect is a 41-year-old man from Detroit with a criminal history of home invasion, and drug and weapon offenses.

In January and February, Warren police received two reports of peeping tom incidents in neighborhoods near Toepfar and MacArthur and Toepfer and Schoenherr.

According to police, both reports stated that in the late evening and early morning, residents saw a man carrying around a ladder and peering into windows at their residences.

In one report, a woman said that the screen of a window had been removed. Another caller captured photos of the suspect on security cameras.

Visit here to view footage of the suspect that was captured on a Ring doorbell camera.

Warren police reached out to other jurisdictions as they began investigating the incident, and they discovered that Eastpointe police had same similar incidents.

Special operation units (SOU) were able to identify the suspect involved in the Warren and Eastpointe incidents.

On the evening of Feb. 16, authorities conducted surveillance of the suspect, bringing them to Oak Park.

While surveilling the suspect, they watched him walk to the backyard of a residence several times and look into the home while hiding behind a bush. Several individuals under the age of 16 occupied this residence.

He drove off from the location and was then taken into custody.

"Whenever we receive reports such as these, I immediately assign investigators and SOU members to the case," said Warren Commissioner Dwyer. "We know the importance of quickly identifying and arresting the suspect before he escalates his behavior into more violent crime. Warren Investigators and SOU members collaborated with Eastpointe PD and developed a strategy to identify and track the suspect. Thanks to the diligent efforts of SOU members, the suspect was able to be positively identified and located. Warren SOU members were able to locate this suspect in Oak Park and arrest him without incident before he was able to gain entry into a residence occupied by several juveniles. Thankfully, this suspect is off the streets and will no longer be frightening residents in the tri-county area."