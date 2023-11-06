Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash near MSU

By Sara Powers

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The East Lansing Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday. 

At about 1:05 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, police responded to a report of shots possibly being fired but discovered it was a crash involving a car and a pedestrian at Michigan Avenue and University Drive when they arrived at the scene. 

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle fled and was located a mile away from the crash scene unoccupied. 

Police arrested someone in connection to the crash, but they are not releasing the suspect's identity.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, no charges have been sought for the arrested subject," according to the East Lansing Police Department. "Once the investigation is complete, the complaint report will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for their review."

The pedestrian who was killed in the crash has been identified as 20-year-old Salvino Vackaro from Oxford. Police say Vackaro was not a student at MSU. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lansing Police Officer Steve Whelan at 517-351-4220. 

