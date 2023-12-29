Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 28 around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Five Mile and Bradner Roads, the Northville Township of Public Safety said.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver cooperated with police and there is no evidence of alcohol or other substances as factors in the crash, according to public safety.

Police have not released the names of the driver or the pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing by Northville Township Police and the Michigan State Police.