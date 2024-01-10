Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Redford Township, police say
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is investigating a Wednesday crash where a pedestrian was hit.
A 26-year-old man from Redford was crossing Beech Daly where there is no sidewalk and was hit by a northbound driver, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.