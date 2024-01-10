Watch CBS News
Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Redford Township, police say

By Gabrielle Dawson

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Redford Township Police Department is investigating a Wednesday crash where a pedestrian was hit.

A 26-year-old man from Redford was crossing Beech Daly where there is no sidewalk and was hit by a northbound driver, police said. 

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.  

The driver stopped and is cooperating with authorities, police said. 

