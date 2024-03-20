Watch CBS News
Pedestrian fatally struck in Westland: police

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 20, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 20, 2024 04:00

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Monday in Westland.

The incident happened in the area of Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue. At about 7:55 p.m., Wayne police responded to the crash, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured, and police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident can call Officer Ogarek at rogarek@cityofwayne.com.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 11:35 PM EDT

