Pedestrian fatally struck in Westland: police
WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say a pedestrian was fatally struck Monday in Westland.
The incident happened in the area of Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue. At about 7:55 p.m., Wayne police responded to the crash, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead.
The driver was not injured, and police do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident can call Officer Ogarek at rogarek@cityofwayne.com.