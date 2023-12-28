Watch CBS News
World's oldest living chicken from Michigan dies on Christmas Day

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan's own "Peanut" the world's oldest chicken, died on Dec. 25, according to her owner Marsi Parker Darwin. She was 21 years old. 

CBS News Detroit introduced Peanut in October when she was given her Guinness World Record. 

Peanut's accomplishments led to newspaper interviews and other television appearances, leading the Washtenaw County bird to make international headlines. 

Peanut's daughter, Millie, died at the age of 15 on Halloween, which took a toll on Peanut, according to Darwin. 

When asked about Peanut, Darwin said, "She was a huge part of our lives. I'm going to miss her a lot." 

