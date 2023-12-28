5 years later, Paul Whelan still detained in Russia
(CBS DETROIT) - Today, Dec. 28, marks five years since Russian authorities detained Michigan native and former Marine Paul Whelan, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says they will "not rest until he is safely back with his family where he belongs."
On Christmas Eve, the 53-year-old called a reporter at WTOP Radio in Washington D.C. and said President Joe Biden is "the guy that made the decision to leave me behind twice. "He's the man that can bring me home."
In addition, Whelan also told BBC in a phone interview that he feels betrayed.
This comes after WNBA star Brittney Griner and Marine veteran Trevor Reed were released from Russian imprisonment last year.
The Novi native was detained on espionage charges in 2018 while he was in Russia attending a friend's wedding, and in 2020, he was sentenced to 16 years in Russian prison.
On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Blinken released the following statement regarding Whelan's wrongful detainment:
December 28 marks five years since Russian authorities wrongfully detained U.S. citizen Paul Whelan. After a secret trial behind closed doors, Paul has spent years laboring in a Russian penal colony. In the past year alone, he has faced assault from other prisoners and harassment from Russian state-run media.
For far too long, Paul and his family have suffered the consequences of the Russian government's decision to wrongfully detain U.S. citizens. Using people as political pawns is unacceptable. Since President Biden took office, the United States has secured the release of more than forty wrongful detainees, and not a day goes by without intensive U.S. Government efforts to bring Paul home. We will not rest until he is safely back with his family where he belongs.
Since Whelan was detained, his brother, David Whelan, and his family have been fighting to bring him home.
Earlier this month, David called on Biden in an email to get Whelan released. This was after it was announced that the U.S. issued a new proposal for his release, along with the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, but Moscow had rejected the offer.
In a new email on Dec. 28, David addresses how it's been five years since his brother was detained, and said, "there is no reason to expect that Paul's freedom will be forthcoming any time soon."
He discussed Whelan's statements to the media and how he was attacked by another prisoner in November. David also said they are waiting on an investigation into his brother's claims that a warden is "shaking him down for protection money and attempting to entrap him using other prisoners."
"While President Putin may say publicly that he hopes to resolve Russian hostage-taking of Americans, his delegates have ignored or declined American attempts to free U.S. citizens. Despite their statements to the contrary, the Kremlin seems entirely at peace leaving dozens of Russians in the U.S. Bureau of Prison's care instead of repatriating them in exchange for an American tourist," David said in the email.
In addition, David made the following statement in his most recent email:
"We have not always seen the U.S. want to bring Paul home, as with President Trump's decision to decline a Russian offer that would have freed Paul 3 or more years ago. It's clear now that in 2018, the U.S. lacked the tools to deal with wrongful detentions. But in more recent years, we have seen a steady growth in the U.S. attempting to grapple with hostage diplomacy. We are grateful to Secretary Blinken for his statement on this anniversary and the continued support of the State Department for Paul and our family in trying to navigate the impact of his detention. We saw the U.S. government approve possible financial support this month for the families of the wrongfully detained so that they can be reimbursed for travel to lobby for their loved ones. As Elizabeth plans her 27th trip to Washington in January, this will offset her financial burden as well as the burden for those families who do not have access to K Street resources but who still need, or are made to feel the need, to lobby face-to-face."
