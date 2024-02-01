Pontiac parents arraigned on multiple counts relating to child abuse

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two parents were arraigned on multiple counts relating to child abuse, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 29.

A detective from the Pontiac division was notified on Jan. 11 by Child Protective Services Law Enforcement to investigate alleged sexual abuse by parents inside the home. When interviewed, the children gave no specific details regarding the alleged abuse, investigators said.

On Jan. 23, a witness to the crimes was interviewed by detectives, providing enough evidence to arrest the father, Patrick Bryan Henke, 44, in the 300 block of Cass Ave.

The mother, Anna Marie Purdy, 33, was interviewed and confirmed the alleged crimes of Henke, deputies said.

Investigation revealed Purdy was an accessory to the abuse and was arrested.

Henke was arraigned on Jan. 28 on criminal sexual conduct, child abuse to the second degree, child sexually abusive material, and aggravated indecent exposure charges, deputies said.

His bond was set to $2,000,000 cash/surety, no 10% and he is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 8.

Purdy was arraigned on Jan. 28 on child abuse to the second degree, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges, deputies said.

Her bond was set to $500,000 cash/surety no 10% and is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 8.

Both suspects remain at the Oakland County Jail.