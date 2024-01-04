First, only USDA-conditionally-approved product on market to treat parvovirus
(CBS DETROIT) - There is relief for pets struggling with the parvovirus.
The first and only treatment has been conditionally approved by the USDA.
It's a single-dose, monoclonal antibody, made by Elanco Animal Health.
According to Elanco, about 900 dogs are diagnosed with parvo every day and they have a mortality rate of up to 91% if untreated.
Video shows an 8-week-old pitbull named Cookie, who is the first puppy to receive the life-saving parvo treatment.
While most dogs die just 72 hours after showing their first symptoms of parvo, Cookie was sent home just four days after beginning treatment.
