First, only USDA-conditionally-approved product on market to treat parvovirus

/ CBS Detroit

New life-saving parvo treatment
(CBS DETROIT) - There is relief for pets struggling with the parvovirus. 

The first and only treatment has been conditionally approved by the USDA.

It's a single-dose, monoclonal antibody, made by Elanco Animal Health.

According to Elanco, about 900 dogs are diagnosed with parvo every day and they have a mortality rate of up to 91% if untreated.

Video shows an 8-week-old pitbull named Cookie, who is the first puppy to receive the life-saving parvo treatment.

While most dogs die just 72 hours after showing their first symptoms of parvo, Cookie was sent home just four days after beginning treatment.

First published on January 4, 2024 / 6:41 PM EST

