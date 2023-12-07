Part of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for Cass Avenue bridge replacement work

(CBS DETROIT) - A portion of I-94 in Detroit will be closed this weekend as crews move on to the next phase of work on the Cass Avenue bridge replacement project.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, I-94 will be closed between M-10 and I-75 in both directions.

The freeway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. When it reopens, three lanes will be open, with traffic shifted to the outside shoulder.

MDOT says the following detours will be in place during this closure:

Traffic on westbound I-94 will be detoured via southbound I-75 and westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Traffic on eastbound I-94 will be detoured via eastbound I-96 and northbound I-75 back to eastbound I-94.

During this closure, one lane will stay open on eastbound I-94 to M-10 for local traffic.

In addition, entrance ramps from 30th Street to M-10 to eastbound I-94 will also be closed until Monday morning.

The following ramps will stay closed after this weekend closure:

Northbound and southbound M-10 to eastbound I-94



Westbound I-94 to northbound and southbound M-10



The John R. Road entrance ramp to westbound I-94

The eastbound I-94 exit to John R/Woodward Avenue



This project is scheduled to be completed sometime in mid-2024. The new structure will replace the original overpass that was built in 1955.