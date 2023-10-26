Part of I-94 in Detroit to close this weekend for bridge work

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews with the Michigan Department of Transportation will close a portion of I-94 in Detroit this weekend to complete bridge demolition work.

Both directions of I-94 between the Lodge Freeway and Gratiot Avenue will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27, to 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, this closure is necessary for crews to safely remove the Beaubien Street overpass and the Seminole Street pedestrian bridge.

In addition, MDOT says the following detours will be in place:

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-3 to southbound I-75, then westbound I-96 back to westbound I-94.

Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound M-10 to northbound I-75, then northbound M-3 back to eastbound I-94.

Before this closure is in place, crews will close entrance ramps to westbound I-94 from Cadieux to John R. roads. They will also close the ramps to eastbound I-94 from 30th Street to M-53.

The ramps are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 30.

MDOT officials say both structures will be replaced in the future and that the Seminole Street pedestrian bridge will be a multimodal structure at Iroquois Street.