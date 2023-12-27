Parole denied for man convicted in 1994 criminal sexual assault case in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Parole Board denied a request from Floyd Jarvi, who was convicted in a 1994 criminal sexual assault case.

The Michigan Attorney General's office announced Tuesday that the board's decision would mean putting off any further parole decisions for the next two years. This comes after statements from the victim, Wendy Jo Morrison, and officials with the AG's Criminal Trials and Appeals Division.

"It took enormous courage for the victim to face her assailant and the parole board repeatedly over the last decade," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "It is clear, as the Michigan Parole Board found, that Mr. Jarvi is not fit or ready for parole. Our department will continue to work vigorously on behalf of victims and to protect the safety of the public."

Jarvi, who was accused of raping and kidnapping Morrison in 1993, pleaded no contest in 1994 and was sentenced to 25-60 years.

He became eligible for parole in 2014 but was denied until 2022. The Attorney General's office submitted an appeal against the decision.

In response, the board reversed the parole in January 2023, making Jarvi not eligible again until January 2026.