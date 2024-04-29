Parole absconder shot by police during arrest attempt at Belle Isle, sheriff's office says

Man shot by police during arrest attempt at Belle Isle, sheriff's office says

(CBS DETROIT) - A parole absconder was shot on Belle Isle when deputies attempted to arrest the man Monday morning, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office says.

According to officials, the Wayne County Sheriff Tether unit was attempting to arrest a man wanted for absconding at about 10:40 a.m. Monday on Belle Isle. The sheriff's office says the man pointed a weapon at officers when they attempted to arrest him and was struck when law enforcement returned fire.

No injuries to police or the public were reported.

Michigan State Police say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he is in serious condition.

MSP is handling the shooting investigation, and a report will be turned over to the prosecutor's office once completed.