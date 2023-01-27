Parent praises Royal Oak Police Department for quick response during high school lockdown

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - It was a scary situation at Royal Oak High School on Thursday as students and staff were placed on lockdown.

Police say a man at a nearby park was suffering from a mental health crisis and because of their team's quick response, the situation was cleared up and no one was hurt.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Our Alysia Burgio spoke to a parent on Friday who is praising the Royal Oak Police Department and high school for their swift action.

Rachel Klause drove up to Royal Oak High School, was waiting in line to pick her child up from school when she noticed several cop cars showing up.

"I'm seeing more police officers, then I'm seeing sirens from everywhere and in my rear-view mirror I just see police cars, lights going behind… just setting up a perimeter," she said.

Then Klause received a text that the school was in lockdown.

An unnerving feeling for Klause whose 9th grade daughter goes to Royal Oak High.

"As a parent it's terrifying. We all know just over a year ago what happened with Oxford and when you get that text that says we're on lockdown and it's not a drill…I mean your blood runs cold and your heart just drops," Klause stated.

On Thursday, police were called to Quickstad Park right around the corner from the high school.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

A man suffering from a mental health crisis needed help. The school was placed on a brief lockdown while trained officers de-escalated the situation.

Within 15 minutes, all was clear, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, no injuries were reported, and students were free to go.

"Very thankful for the police department and their quick thinking," said Klause.

Though the situation fortunately had not turned grim, mental health is something all too real for Klause.

"My late husband dealt with mental health, he struggled with it for a few years and eventually took his own life in July of 2021," she said.

Her oldest daughter also got sick a few years ago with Viral Myocarditis and died.

"The thought of another child potentially being harmed or possibly killed not knowing the situation had my anxiety through the roof," Klause stated.

So, Klause tips her hat to the police department and school district for taking charge and keeping everyone safe.

"Really just a true testament to how well the Royal Oak Police Department has trained," she stated.

Royal Oak High School also sent a letter to families on Thursday thanking the police department for their quick response.

Royal Oak Police Department Facebook page