Oxford Township man killed in motorcycle crash

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Nov. 14, 2023

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Oxford Township that left a 58-year-old man dead.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, on Lapeer Road, north of Metamora Road.

Authorities say Willis was traveling on a 2022 Harley Davidson FLTRXST when he rear-ended a 2012 Ford Edge driven by a 23-year-old from Rochester. Willis was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Edge were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor.