Oxford Township man killed in motorcycle crash
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Oxford Township that left a 58-year-old man dead.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 10, on Lapeer Road, north of Metamora Road.
Authorities say Willis was traveling on a 2022 Harley Davidson FLTRXST when he rear-ended a 2012 Ford Edge driven by a 23-year-old from Rochester. Willis was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The driver and passenger in the Ford Edge were not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.
It is unknown if he was wearing a seat belt at the time, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators believe speed may have been a factor.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.