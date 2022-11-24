Oxford School District Superintendent resigns citing health reasons. AJ Walker

The tears flowed as Oxford School Board member Dan A'lessandro read the letter of resignation at the November 22, 2022 board meeting from former superintendent Ken Weaver. In the letter, Weaver said he resigned due to health reasons.

"After much thought and reflection, I have decided to resign my position as Superintendent of Oxford Community Schools," A'lessandro read.

Although Weaver was not present at the school board meeting, his presence was felt as those who had known him in his role mourned the exit of a man they say gave his all to the Oxford School District.

"There is something called a servant leader," said Heather Shafer, Oxford School Board Treasurer. "A servant leader is somebody who does not lead by authority but leads to serve other people and leads to serve the people he works for, the people he governs over, the student body and his community. And that is exactly what Ken Weaver was."

In Weaver's letter, he stated that although he had been with Oxford Community Schools for more than 19 years, he had only been Superintendent since March of 2022, and it had been a challenge at times.

"I knew it was going to be an almost impossible task and many difficult situations. Even then, I underestimated the toll that this position would take on me."

"Over the last couple of months, my health, wellness, and my own recovery from the events of November 30th has been greatly impacted by the stress and responsibility of my position with the deterioration of my health. I have come to understand that my own recovery path must now lead me away from Oxford Community Schools," said Weaver in his letter.

Weaver also said he will "participate in the District's independent review before officially leaving the school district and will continue to uphold responsibilities in any legal proceedings."

The news of Weaver's resignation came at a critical time for the Oxford community. November 30th is the one-year anniversary of the tragic school shooting that ended four lives.

"My decision will allow the new school board to select a new superintendent to lead Oxford Community Schools through the second year of its recovery and allow me the opportunity to heal and recover from my own experiences," said Weaver in his letter.

The school board voted to name Anita Qonja-Collins as acting interim superintendent. She was emotional at the meeting when the announcement was made. They added they will hire a professional search firm to help find a permanent interim replacement.

Oxford Public Schools will be closed on November 30th for a day of remembrance.