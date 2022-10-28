Oxford Middle School to install weapons detection systems

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Weapons detection systems will be installed at Oxford Middle School, administrators announced this week.

Superintendent Ken Weaver says the district ordered two Evolv detection systems on Thursday as a "needed layer of safety and hopefully bring additional peace of mind for our OMS students, parents and staff." One will be located at the school's main entrance and the other will be located at the gymnasium entrance.

Weaver says the systems are in response to local and nationwide safety threats.

"This past 11 months have been difficult for us all as we heal and navigate our new reality and all that accompanies it," Weaver said. "Providing a safe and secure environment for our students is vital in their ability to learn and grow. Our hope is this added layer of protection will help aid in that safety for our students, staff, and parents."

The systems will be on a four-year lease contract. Weaver says the district will reallocate grant funding to cover the monthly expense.

Officials say the systems are expected to arrive within the next weeks. Armed security guards will be manning the systems daily along with assistance from the school administration.

The district plans to give a presentation and demonstration of the systems for students' families.