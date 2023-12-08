Judge hands down sentence to Oxford High School shooter

Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oxford High School shooter was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole, more than two years after four people were killed and seven others were injured.

CBS News Detroit streamed live coverage of the sentencing on Friday. Victims had the opportunity to provide statements at the sentencing hearing.

In September, Oakland County Judge Kwamé Rowe announced that the shooter could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In December 2021, the shooter was charged with 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooter pled guilty on Oct. 24, 2022.

Throughout Friday, CBS News Detroit was joined in studio by defense attorneys Lillian Diallo, Sanford Schulman and Terry Johnson.