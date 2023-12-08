Watch CBS News
Local News

Judge hands down sentence to Oxford High School shooter

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole
Oxford High School shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole 13:28

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oxford High School shooter was sentenced on Friday to life in prison without parole, more than two years after four people were killed and seven others were injured.

CBS News Detroit streamed live coverage of the sentencing on Friday. Victims had the opportunity to provide statements at the sentencing hearing. 

Click here to read more about the sentencing hearing.

In September, Oakland County Judge Kwamé Rowe announced that the shooter could spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole. 

Family of Oxford High School shooting victim Hana St. Juliana delivers impact statements 19:14

In December 2021, the shooter was charged with 24 counts, including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree premeditated murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. 

The shooter pled guilty on Oct. 24, 2022. 

Throughout Friday, CBS News Detroit was joined in studio by defense attorneys Lillian Diallo, Sanford Schulman and Terry Johnson. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is the manager of digital content and promotion at CBS News Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

First published on December 7, 2023 / 4:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.