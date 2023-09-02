Oxford High School receives giant replica football helmet in honor of shooting victim

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The next time you visit Oxford High School's football stadium, you might notice a giant replica football helmet.

Nonprofit 42 Strong, in conjunction with Giant Helmet, made the replica helmet a reality. It's all to turn stadiums into photo points for fans through Giant Helmet's "Part of the Art" program.

The "Part of the Art" program offers high school football teams the opportunity to participate in local sports history. By adopting this program, schools transform stadiums into art exhibits.

The 42 Strong organization honors Tate Myre, one of the victims of the 2021 Oxford High School shooting. The goal of the organization is to carry on Myre's legacy.

Giant Helmet founder Steve Strickland says the helmets are handmade, and the starting price tag is around $10,000.

"We were able to have the helmet made, and it's a beautiful piece of art. These are made by hand. This is handmade fiberglass. They are airbrushed by hand," he said.

Now stationed at its new home, Strickland hopes community members recall how important kindness is when looking at the helmet. He wants people to remember how important it is for communities to unite when good or bad things happen.

"The helmet is extremely important to our school and community, in general, simply because it is iconic for anyone who lives in our community, our alumni, our current students, and students to come," said Oxford athletic director Tony DeMare.

Oxford hosted Oak Park Friday night and came out on top with a 37-0 win.