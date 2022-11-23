Oxford Community Schools superintendent resigns due to health concerns

OXFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver is resigning from his position due to health concerns.

The school board voted Tuesday night to accept his resignation.

Weaver says his doctor placed him on medical leave effective Wednesday and he plans to leave his position on Feb. 21, 2023. His resignation comes just one week before the one year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting inside Oxford High School.

"Over the last month, my health, wellness, and my own recovery from the events of November 30th has been greatly impacted by the stress and responsibility of my position. With the deterioration of my health, I have come to understand that my own recovery path must now lead me away from Oxford Community Schools," Weaver said in a statement.

Weaver worked in the district for 19 years before he was appointed to the post in March. He replaced former superintendent Tim Throne who was the superintendent at the time of the attack.

"I knew it was going to be an almost impossible task with many difficult situations. Even then, I underestimated the toll the position would take on me. It saddens me to think that my long tenure with Oxford Community Schools will end, but I also realize it is the best for both the school district, myself, and my family," said Weaver.

Weaver said he will continue to participate in the district's independent review of the Nov. 30 attack before officially leaving and will continue to uphold his responsibilities in any legal proceedings.

The assistant superintendent of elementary instruction will serve as interim while the board hires a professional search firm to find a permanent replacement.