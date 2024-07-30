Owner of Michigan learning center pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud

Detroit launches new plan to pay water bills, demolition for Macomb County hotel and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - The owner of a Michigan-based children's learning center has pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced on Tuesday.

Kaila Oman, 37, of Galesburg, was arraigned in the 54B District Court on two counts of Medicaid fraud - false claim. Oman remains free on bond.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

State officials said Oman owned the Mosaic Learning Center, which is located in Galesburg, Coldwater and Lansing. An investigation found that Oman submitted a bill to the Medicaid program for services not provided, including a period when the Coldwater location was closed, according to a news release.

"Medicaid funds critical services for those who need them," Nessel said in the release. "My office will remain vigilant to protect these funds from those who abuse the program."