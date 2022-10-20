Overdose death leads to large drug bust in Melvindale

MELVINDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An overdose death in Melvindale lead to a large drug bust involving a home and bakery.

Michigan State Police said the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team (MNET) conducted the investigation of a prescription pill dealer. Police said the 31-year-old man was directly involved in an overdose fatality.

Michigan State Police

On Oct. 13, MNET detectives executed two search warrants in Melvindale. One was at the suspect's residence and the second was at a bakery where police said narcotics deals happened.

MSP said detectives seized more than 200 prescription pills, over $5,000 in cash and a large amount of jewelry.

Detectives were assisted by the Michigan State Police Emergency Services Team and Melvindale Police Department.