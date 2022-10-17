Over-the-counter hearing aids now available to purchase

(CBS DETROIT) - "My aunt had a significant hearing loss, and she took herself out of a very high powered job in Washington DC because she was having trouble hearing," said Barbara Kelley, the executive director of the Hearing Loss Association of America.

Kelley said several family members have suffered from hearing loss, but seeing how it affected her aunt inspired her to learn more about the condition. Over the next three decades she would become the Executive Director of the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA).

"And I became passionate about hearing loss because it's so pervasive," Kelley added.

The numbers are expected to double over the next two decades.

Right now, there are 48 million Americans suffering from some form of hearing loss, according to the HLAA.

The number is expected to reach 100 million by 2050.

Mostly importantly, undiagnosed hearing loss can lead to, or could be, an indication of serious health issues.

That's why Kelley said she is thrilled that consumers will now have more affordable, and over-the-counter (OTC) options starting Monday. Kelley believes it would increase competition and significantly lower the costs.

It's part of the FDA Reauthorization Act of 2017, which was delayed because of the pandemic, but finally takes effect. It allows consumers to purchase hearing aids without an examination from a health care professional.

Those OTC options are only meant to treat mild to moderate hearing loss.

"My biggest thing is that I would rather have a person be checked out by a health care professional and get a diagnosis, after that they are free to make whatever decision they want," said Ray Mihtar, the owner of Vanguard Hearing Aids in Garden City.

Mihtar said most examinations are free. Therefore, he urges consumers to get the proper diagnosis before purchasing hearing aids.

"Getting checked out by a health care professional is really important overall, if you then choose to want to buy an OTC device, again you can take your audiogram, it's a free market we're living in you can buy whatever you want," Mihtar said.

Mihtar said he sells OTC and higher-end customized devices at his Garden City location, but believes the real help with these devices will begin when insurance carriers like Medicare and Medicaid cover the cost of equipment and service.

Kelley said she understands that the new plan isn't perfect, but said she believes its a great start.

"If over the counter doesn't work and they know they have a hearing loss, they really should pursue it further," Kelley added.