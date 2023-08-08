Over 5.3 million tickets purchased in Michigan ahead of Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The drawing for a record-setting Mega Millions jackpot is Tuesday night, and Michiganders are trying to get their share of the money.

According to Michigan Lottery, more than 5.3 million tickets were sold in stores across the state, with 3.4 million of those tickets purchased Tuesday.

The drawing for the $1.58 million jackpot is the third largest in U.S. history and the second billion-dollar jackpot this summer. Last month, a lottery player purchased a winning ticket for the $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot.

The retailer that sold the winning ticket will receive a $50,000 bonus commission.

The Mega Millions drawing is expected to be at 11 p.m. EDT.