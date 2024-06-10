Annual event brings over 126,000 pounds of food to Metro Detroit food bank

(CBS DETROIT) - The annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive in Macomb County is reported to have collected more than 126,000 pounds of food.

Local postal workers and volunteers collected the non-perishable foods for the 32nd annual event. The food now gets sorted and boxed at the Community Food Bank of Macomb County in Clinton Township.

"The demand of food has gone up. I have been here only a few years, and [in] the few short years I've been here, I've probably seen it close to double the demand," said Alec Williams of the Community Food Bank.

Volunteers and those involved with the food bank participate in the sorting and boxing process. The food is then distributed to 50-60 pantries throughout Macomb County.

CBS News Detroit learned that this particular food drive is scheduled strategically, just before school gets out, when they normally see a demand for food due to kids being home and not getting the meals they normally would get during a school day.

If you'd like to donate, visit the Community Food Bank of Macomb County's website.