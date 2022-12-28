Otsego Library transformed into Wonka Factory for fundraiser

OTSEGO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Otsego Library has transformed into the Wonka Factory to help raise funds to buy new children's materials.

The library's large program room has been transformed based on the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book by Roald Dahl, with inspiration from the original movie.

Visitors can check out the event during the library's regular hours.

Donations will be collected during the event to help raise funds for children's materials and the Rise & Shine Early Literacy Center.

The fundraiser will happen from Tuesday, Dec. 27, through Saturday, Jan. 21.

