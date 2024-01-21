Watch CBS News
Southfield police search for missing man

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old man. 

Otis Evans was last seen on the morning of Jan. 21 leaving for church, police said. 

Otis Evans
Southfield Police Department

He is described by police as Black, 6 feet and 6 inches tall, with no hair, brown eyes, a gray goatee, and weighs 300 pounds. 

Evans is believed to be driving a 2003 Honda Pilot with Michigan license plate number DYJ4855, police said. 

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500. 

First published on January 21, 2024 / 1:37 PM EST

