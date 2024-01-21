Southfield police search for missing man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Southfield Police Department is searching for a missing 53-year-old man.

Otis Evans was last seen on the morning of Jan. 21 leaving for church, police said.

Southfield Police Department

He is described by police as Black, 6 feet and 6 inches tall, with no hair, brown eyes, a gray goatee, and weighs 300 pounds.

Evans is believed to be driving a 2003 Honda Pilot with Michigan license plate number DYJ4855, police said.

Anyone with information can call police at 248-796-5500.