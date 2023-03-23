Orion Township man sentenced to 15 years for distributing child pornography

(CBS DETROIT) - An Orion Township man was sentenced to 15 years in a federal prison for distributing child pornography over the internet.

Arron Robert Muhlitner, 27, pleaded guilty to sending images of minors engaged in sex acts to another person in an attempt to get that individual to send Muhlitner similar images.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Michigan, Muhlitner used the app Kik to trade the child pornography.

"Child pornography victimizes the most vulnerable and innocent in our community and protecting children from predators remains a critical mission for our office," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a release. "Our community is now safer with this defendant's lengthy sentence."

According to officials, a person Muhlitner knew discovered images of child pornography on a phone belonging Muhlitner. Muhlitner allegedly discussed sexually assaulting a child in a manner similar to assault he had been previously accessed of.

Law enforcement reviewed Muhlitner's phone and found 212 images and 58 videos of child pornography, as well as instances where Muhlitner discussed sexually assaulting children and expressing a desire to do so.

"This person and his disgusting and abhorrent criminal behavior with children has rightfully been held accountable for his actions," added Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "I greatly appreciate the teamwork with our federal partners and the U.S. Attorney's Office in bringing this case to closure."