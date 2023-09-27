Orchard Lake St. Mary's fires baseball coach Matt Petry for violating employee conduct policy

(CBS DETROIT) - Orchard Lake St. Mary's has fired Matt Petry, the school's longtime baseball coach and director of admissions, for violating the school's employee conduct policy.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday that it was investigating the situation.

The school's administration released the following statement:

The Orchard Lake Schools has terminated Mr. Matt Petry, who served as St. Mary's Prep Head Baseball Coach and Director of Admissions. We learned on September 25, 2023, that a violation of our employee conduct policy had occurred. Our administration then terminated Mr. Petry's employment that same day. OLS has written policies that require communication outside the classroom with students via phone or text solely for school and education-related matters. Mr. Petry's termination was a result of not adhering to this policy. Please know that this is a private employment matter. Therefore, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

Petry is the son of former Detroit Tigers pitcher and 1984 World Series champion Dan Petry and the older brother of current Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry.

Petry led St. Mary's to four Michigan High School Athletic Association state championships (2015, 2019, 2021, 2022) and a 44-0 record in 2022, setting a state record for most wins in a season by a school.