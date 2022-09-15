Report: Opioid deaths increased by 28% in Washtenaw County

(CBS DETROIT) - The number of Washtenaw County residents who have died of an opioid overdose increased by 28% between 2020 and 2021, according to a report released this week.

The report, which was released by the Washtenaw County Health Department, states that 78 opioid-related deaths were reported in 2021.

In 2020, that number was 61 opioid-related deaths.

"Opioid-related deaths in Washtenaw decreased 26% between 2018 and 2019," Shannon Phillips, Washtenaw County Health Department epidemiologist, said in a press release. "While these rates remained stable during the first year of the pandemic, we are unfortunately seeing a rise in our community's opioid-related deaths since 2021."

Health officials say of those 78 deaths:

4 between the ages of 15 and 24

22 between the ages of 25 and 34

25 between the ages of 35 and 44

12 between the ages of 45 and 54

15 between the ages of 55 and 69

Data also shows that 82% of opioid deaths (105 total) between January 2021 and May 2022 involved fentanyl, which is reported to be 50 to 100 times more potent than heroin. More than half of the opioid-related deaths (65%) involved mixed drugs and 50% involved stimulants, such as cocaine, methamphetamine and amphetamine.

"People may unknowingly ingest fatal doses of fentanyl or other substances, which can seriously increase the risk of a life-threatening overdose. It's incredibly important to use extreme caution: never use alone and have naloxone on hand," Washtenaw County Health Officer Jimena Loveluck said in a press release.

