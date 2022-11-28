Operation Santa: United States Postal Service opens letter adoption

(CBS DETROIT) - You can make someone's holiday wish come true this season with the help of The United States Postal Service.

On Monday, the agency opened its annual letter adoption for "Operation Santa." The program's mission is to answer letters children and families send to Santa and the North Pole each year.

In the letters, children usually tell Santa the gifts they want for Christmas. USPS then publishes the letters on its website, and generous people adopt them and purchase gifts to help Santa fulfill their wishes. The gifts are shipped and delivered to children on behalf of the North Pole.

Is Operation Santa nation-wide? YES! #USPSOperationSanta is available in every US state and territory. pic.twitter.com/1ydu8rJ8B4 — USPS Operation Santa (@USPSOpSanta) November 16, 2022

"Operation Santa" started in 1912 when Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock created Santa's first mailroom—authorizing local postmasters to open up these letters for employees to read and respond. Over the years, the program took on a life of its own. And today cities around the country have established successful programs with recognized charitable organizations, major corporations, local businesses and Postal Service employees, making a major difference in the lives of the children coast to coast.

Here are some key dates for the operation this year:

Monday, Nov. 28: Adoptions open, register to adopt letter(s).

Anyone can write and adopt a letter. For more information on "Operation Santa," visit here.