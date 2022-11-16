Operation Safe Neighborhoods results in 219 arrests, taking 194 guns off the street

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Since the statewide effort to reduce gun violence began, law enforcement officials conducted 1,448 check-ins with felony offenders which lead to 194 illegal guns taken off the street before they could be used in commission of a crime.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided this update on Operation Safe Neighborhoods:

"As governor, my top priority is the safety and security of our families and communities," said Governor Whitmer.

"Today, I am proud to announce that Operation Safe Neighborhoods has taken 194 illegal guns off the street before they could be used in commission of a crime. This is a part of our work to make our streets safer and stop violence in our communities. As a former prosecutor, I am proud that we have worked across the aisle to invest over $1 billion in public safety, send local governments more resources than they have received in decades to hire and support law enforcement officers, and doubled secondary road patrols to keep people safe on the road. I will continue working with law enforcement and bipartisan state and local officials to fund public safety, reduce crime, and prevent gun violence."

Recently, the Michigan Department Of Corrections parole and probation agents teamed with local law enforcement across the state and have been conducting enhanced compliance checks on probationers and parolees who are legally prohibited from possessing a gun.

There are roughly 32,000 probationers and 8,500 parolees in the state. 20 percent are convicted previously of a gun crime. According to MDOC, they are all supervised by more than 1,000 MDOC parole and probation agents.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods aims to strategically target high-risk individuals who have weapons possession in their criminal history that could be used to commit further crime.

"Our mission as a department is creating a safer Michigan and our field agents play a crucial role in that effort. By partnering with local law enforcement on these targeted actions, we are helping to take guns and drugs off our streets, which means less crime and fewer victims," MDOC Director Heidi Washington said.

Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence. The new initiative builds on Governor Whitmer's MI Safe Communities program that she launched last summer to invest in local police, get illegal guns off the street, and fund expanded opportunities in jobs, education, and the justice system.