Operation Safe Neighborhoods results in 202 arrests, taking 186 guns off the street

Lansing, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Since the statewide effort to reduce gun violence began, law enforcement officials conducted 1,444 check-ins with felony offenders which lead to 186 illegal guns taken off the street before they could be used in commission of a crime.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provided this update on Operation Safe Neighborhoods:

"Together, we have invested over $1 billion in public safety, sent local governments more resources than they have received in decades to hire and support law enforcement officers, and doubled secondary road patrols. Let's keep working with law enforcement and bipartisan state and local officials to make record investments in public safety, reduce crime, and prevent gun violence in Michigan."

Recently, the Michigan Department Of Corrections parole and probation agents teamed with local law enforcement across the state and have been conducting enhanced compliance checks on probationers and parolees who are legally prohibited from possessing a gun.

There are roughly 32,000 probationers and 8,500 parolees in the state. 20 percent are convicted previously of a gun crime. According to MDOC, they are all supervised by more than 1,000 MDOC parole and probation agents.

Operation Safe Neighborhoods aims to strategically target high-risk individuals who have weapons possession in their criminal history that could be used to commit further crime.

"Our mission as a department is creating a safer Michigan and our field agents play a crucial role in that effort. By partnering with local law enforcement on these targeted actions, we are helping to take guns and drugs off our streets, which means less crime and fewer victims," MDOC Director Heidi Washington said.

Nearly one in three reported violent crimes in Michigan involve a firearm, and according to Gov. Whitmer in the first half of 2022, over 450 Michiganders have lost their lives due to gun violence.