Operation Safe Neighborhoods recover nearly 400 illegal guns in Michigan, officials say

(CBS DETROIT) - Officials say nearly 400 illegal guns were recovered in Michigan in less than a year thanks to Operation Safe Neighborhoods.

Officials say under the statewide initiative, law enforcement officers conducted close to 3,400 check-ins with felony offenders and recovered 389 illegal guns according to a press release.

"Illegal firearms have no place in our community," said Detroit Police Chief James White in a press release. "We applaud the governor's commitment and the work of our officers toward keeping the city and its residents safe."

State officials say one in three reported violent crimes included a firearm.

"As a former prosecutor, protecting public safety is a top priority," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a statement. "By getting nearly 400 illegal firearms out of the hands of criminals before they can be used in the commission of a crime, we are taking action to keep families and communities safe. Earlier this year, I signed legislation establishing universal background checks and safe storage requirements, and I will work with anyone to reduce gun violence."