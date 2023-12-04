One person killed in Washtenaw County house fire

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Michigan State Police say they are investigating a house fire that killed one person over the weekend in Washtenaw County.

At about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, troopers at the Brighton Post were called to a home in the 5600 block of Shallow Road in Sharon Township. Due to older construction, the home was engulfed in flames and "a complete loss within minutes," MSP says in a press release.

At the scene, investigators talked to neighbors who believed the person who lived there was in the home, and they had not spoken to the resident since 6 p.m. that day.

After the fire was extinguished, police found a body inside the home. The remains were taken to the University of Michigan for an autopsy and positive identification.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.