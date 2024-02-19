One person injured in shooting outside Ruth's Chris Steak House in Troy, police say
TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Troy are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Monday outside of the Ruth's Chris Steak House.
Troy police say the victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, and there doesn't appear to be an elevated threat in the area.
Troy police did not release any additional information about the incident or the suspect.
