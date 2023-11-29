One person arrested after protestors disrupt Pete Buttigieg's speech at Michigan State event

EAST LANSING, Mich (CBS DETROIT) - One person was arrested after protestors disrupted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg's speech during an event Wednesday at Michigan State University, officials said.

In a statement, MSU spokesperson Mark Bullion said:

"Free speech is a cornerstone of American democracy. As a public university, we value and support individuals' First Amendment rights to free speech.

"Prior to the start of the forum, all ticketed guests were advised of the university's policy regarding disruptions to the university-sponsored event. Several individuals chose not to adhere to the policy, resulting in one person being arrested and several others being removed by officers from MSU's Department of Police and Public Safety.

"We thank our Department of Police and Public Safety and other security personnel for their swift response in ensuring the safety and welfare of those in attendance at this evening's event."

Buttigieg was a special guest at former Gov. Jim Blanchard's public service forum at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.