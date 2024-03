CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 15, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 15, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for March 15, 2024

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say one person was taken to custody after a shooting at the Fairlane Mall in Dearborn.

The shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, March 15.

Police say the shooting allegedly stemmed from a disagreement. No injuries were reported.

The details of the disagreement are unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation.