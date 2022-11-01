One in critical condition after shooting near downtown Farmington

FARMINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One man is in critical condition after being shot near downtown Farmington.

Around 8:15 Tuesday morning, Farmington Public Safety said they were called to the 30000 block of Slocum Street for a report of malicious property destruction. The caller believed a tire on his pickup truck had been intentionally slashed. Four minutes after the initial call, public safety said the man called back and said he had been shot.

Responding officers arrived within two minutes and found the victim lying next to his truck. First aid was administered and the victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills by Superior EMS. Public safety said the victim is listed in critical condition.

"Although the investigation is ongoing and fluid, it is clear after reviewing the preliminary evidence that the victim of the shooting was targeted," said Dir. Ted Warthman. "Detectives are continuing to process evidence, interview witnesses and review surveillance video."

The shooting suspect is described as a light-skinned black man, who left the scene as a passenger in a grey Ford Fusion with heavily tinted windows and no license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jacob Cote at 248-474-5500 ext. 2239.