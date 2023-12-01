On-duty Detroit paramedic accused of driving ambulance drunk, hitting cars

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An EMS paramedic, under the influence of alcohol, was driving an ambulance when he side-swiped three parked vehicles, according to a press release from the city of Detroit.

He was driving at Carpenter and Klinger in the city of Hamtramck on Dec. 1 around 1 a.m., when the crash happened.

At the time of the crash, a Priority 2 patient was in the back of the ambulance and was not injured, according to officials.

After the crash, the paramedic waited for Hamtramck police to arrive, according to the city.

Per protocol, the paramedic was taken to a clinic to be tested and it was determined he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, city officials said.

He was placed on unpaid leave pending further review, city officials said. The paramedic has been with the department for six years.

According to the city, the paramedic doesn't have any prior accidents or alcohol-related incidents.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for the use of alcohol while on duty and will take the appropriate action," Commissioner Chuck Simms said. "We have an outstanding team of EMTs and paramedics at DFD and it's unfortunately that this incident detracts from the lifesaving work they do every day. We have programs and supportive services in place for our employees who may be struggling with issues such as alcohol dependency and we will redouble our efforts to make sure any employee who may need them are aware of how to access them."