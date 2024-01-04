Ollie, a beloved sea otter at the Detroit Zoo dies at 13 years old

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ollie, a beloved sea otter died on Dec. 30 after a brief and sudden illness, the Detroit Zoo said in a social media post. She was 13 years old.

Ollie spent the first 11 years in California after being rescued along the coast when she was two weeks old, the Detroit Zoo said. She then moved and lived at the Detroit Zoo in 2021.

Ollie was described by her caretakers as smart, loved snacking on soft-shell crabs, and enjoyed keeping her fur coat extra fluffy through daily grooming.

While Ollie was sick, the zoo said its veterinary and animal care teams worked hard to keep her comfortable.

They provided intensive care, and observation, and consulted with experts who specialized in the medical care of sea otters.

Ollie's condition deteriorated quickly, and the Detroit Zoo said its team made the difficult decision to euthanize her humanely.

A full necropsy was performed but the cause of death was not immediately known so additional tests are pending to help determine exactly what happened, the zoo said.

The average life of a sea otter is 14 and a half years, according to a spokesperson for the zoo.

Ollie took good care of fellow sea otters Monte and Finn during her time at the zoo. The zoo said they continue to look after them and provide them with the highest level of care.

"We are heartbroken by this loss, and we kindly ask that you keep our staff in your thoughts during this difficult time. Ollie will be missed by all who knew her," the zoo said.