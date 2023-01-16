Oldest polar bear in human care in the US dies at 33

(CBS DETROIT) - The oldest polar bear in human care has died at the age of 33, Kansas City Zoo officials announced.

Berlin was born at the Cincinnati Zoo on Dec. 11, 1989, a short time after the Berlin Wall fell, which inspired her name.

Zoo officials say Berlin spent a decade at the Kansas City Zoo. Before residing in Kansas City, Berlin was at Lake Superior Zoo in Duluth. The zoo flooded in 2012, and she temporarily spent time at Como Zoo in Saint Paul before arriving in Kansas City.

"Berlin was a beloved ambassador for her species and helped contribute to research that has benefited the wild polar bear population," said Kansas City zoo officials in a Facebook post. "Her animal care specialists commended her big personality and described her as "smart and sassy" and say she gave all of her caregivers "a run for their money!"

According to the Kansas City Zoo, Berlin was experiencing hypertension and renal failure, and treatment options had been exhausted, so zoo officials made the decision to euthanize her.