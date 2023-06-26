Ohio mom charged with murder after allegedly going on vacation, leaving baby home alone for 10 days

An Ohio mom was indicted on murder charges after allegedly going on vacation and leaving her infant daughter home alone for more than a week, officials said Monday.

Kristel Candelario, 31, allegedly left her 16-month-old daughter alone at her Cleveland home on June 6 so she could go on a 10-day vacation, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said. Her daughter was unresponsive when she returned home from her visit to Detroit, Michigan, and Puerto Rico, so she called 911.

"It is unfathomable that a mother would leave her 16-month-old child alone without any supervision for 10 days to go on a vacation," O'Malley said. "As parents, we are supposed to protect and care for our children. Imagining this child's suffering, during her last days of life alone, is truly horrifying and we will do everything in our power to seek justice on her behalf."

Candelario's daughter was found with dirty blankets in a Pack-N-Play pin on a liner soiled with urine and feces, officials said. She was extremely dehydrated at the time of death.

Police arrested Candelario on June 16, court records show. A grand jury indicted her on an aggravated murder charge and two counts of murder. She was also charged with felonious assault and endangering children.

The mother's bond was set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday.

Court records do not list an attorney for Candelario.