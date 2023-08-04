Ohio men will stand trial for murder charges in 1997 southern Michigan cold case

Two Ohio brothers will stand trial for murder and other charges in connection with a 1997 slaying in southern Michigan, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Friday.

Richardo Sepulveda, 51, of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49, of Toledo, Ohio, were approved for trial Thursday on charges including first-degree premeditated murder for the slaying of an unidentified man in Lenawee County's Blissfield Township, about 88 miles (141 kilometers) southwest of Detroit, Nessel said.

The brothers also face charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree premediated murder, assault with intent to maim, conspiracy to commit assault with intent to maim, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence, Nessel said.

"All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it," Nessel said.

A farmer found the headless and handless, unclothed remains on Nov. 19, 1997. The hands appeared to have been cut near the wrists, and officers found what appeared to be saw marks on the ends of the bones, Nessel said.

The man's identity remains unknown, but he is believed to be a 32-year-old man from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area, Nessel said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Michigan State Police Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

It wasn't clear whether the Sepulveda brothers have attorneys who might comment on the allegations against them.